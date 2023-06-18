Jonny Hannah’s work has been featured in Penguin books, the New York Times and a collection of Royal Mail stamps.

Now the 52-year-old from Dunfermline, living in Southampton, has produced extraordinary paintings and prints inspired by some of Hartlepool’s quirkiest stories as part of the Shipbuilders & Fisherfolk exhibition.

His findings from chatting with locals will be on show from June 24 right through until November at the Museum of Hartlepool and Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Illustrator Jonny Hannah working on his Shipbuilders & Fisherfolk exhibition in his Hartlepool studio. Photo: Chris Booth.

“When I set foot in Hartlepool for the first time last June I knew nothing other than the hanging the monkey story,” said Jonny. “I thought ‘there’s lots to explore’.

“Every community, every city, every town, even if it’s just a few houses, have got their own sense of identity, their own stories. I thought ‘how can I explore Hartlepool?’”

Jonny has stayed in Seaton Carew, central Hartlepool and the Headland, over the last year drinking and mixing with locals in places such as the Smallcrafts, the Cosmopolitan and the Athenaeum, hearing fantastic tales, many of which are reflected in his work.

Such as Captain Cutless, a teddy boy leader of the Turquoise Gang, who reputedly went to London to meet up with the Krays.

And the intriguing Fish Annie (Simpson) who sold fish from her pram at the Headland and died in the 1970s.

Entry to the exhibitions is free. Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am–5pm and the Museum of Hartlepool is open 10am–5pm daily.