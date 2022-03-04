Villagers back project to create open-air museum

Arts group East Durham Creates is working with Durham University on the Street Museum project that aims to create a trail of 3D printed objects normally only seen in art galleries and museums.

The objects will form a street-based exhibition around Blackhall – with exhibits connected to the village’s values, heritage and community history.

Since its launch, hundreds of local people have taken part in events that have helped to shape the exhibition – with university staff hosting workshops and taking local people to its museums as part of the project.

People on Blackhall working on the street museum project

Working closely with Blackhall Community Centre, local curators have chosen a range of objects from the vast collections to be 3D printed ahead of the launch in April.

They have now compiled a list of the places and spaces in Blackhall that matter to local people and will display the historic objects.

Jess Hunt, project Lead for East Durham Creates, said: “This project has really helped to connect a local community not only with the wealth of history in the university’s collections but the exhibition they’re curating is genuinely shaped by their stories, heritage and the things that matter to them.”

Alison Paterson, manager of Blackhall Community Centre, said: “We’ve worked together with East Durham Creates for many years now to develop our centre as a place where culture happens.

Children getting involved in the project

"It’s been fantastic to develop this exhibition with Durham University which is relevant and genuinely chosen by our community. We are definitely going for Village of Culture!”

Ged Matthews, cultural engagement manager for Durham University, said: “We are really committed to doing more with communities who might not always have the opportunity to access or engage with our fantastic collections or us as a university.

"This is just the first of many projects we intend to run with communities like Blackhall.”

The Street Museum project is also looking for local people and businesses who might be interesting in hosting 3D objects during April.

A youngster researches the Street Museum Project

For more details email [email protected]

In October, County Durham made it through to the final eight in the trace to be UK City of Culture in 2025.