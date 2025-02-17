Award-winning Alternative Wolf and Witch Market coming to Hartlepool

By Claire Keen
Contributor
Published 17th Feb 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 16:16 BST
An award-winning Alternative Market is set to come to Hartlepool on March 28. Wolf and witch market has successfully held huge alternative markets in Middlesbrough and voted Pagans of the Norths best Alternative Market last year.

Business owners Claire and Jane have been asked by fans of the alternative and unique to come to Hartlepool.

The market offers a range of divination services such as Tarot, Cleromancy and Osteomancy along with a range of holistic treatments such as Reiki. Attendees of the market can also expect a range of amazing traders and makers of alternative products such as witch crafts, resin crafts, alternative fashions, 3d printing and crystals.

The bar will be open and also refreshments available.The market is free entry and the first 30 adults to the market receive a wolf and witch goodie bags filled with amazing items from the traders.

Alternative Dress is encouraged with additional goodie bags available for the best dressed.Their debut Hartlepool events is set to be held at the Ye Olde Durham Social Club on March 28 from 5-9pm

Alternative Stalls

Alternative Dress Encouraged

Live Music

Tarot Readings

