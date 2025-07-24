Choosing your next read can be a pickle or a pleasure

What to read next – for biblophiles it is a wonderful dilemma to have.

How to chose – that is also the question. These are my tips for picking pages perfect for you:

1 Consider your mood and interests:

Follow your intuition: sometimes, the best choice is simply the book that feels right at the moment.

Match your mood: if you are feeling adventurous, try a new genre. If you are looking for comfort, stick to familiar territory.

Explore different genres: step outside your comfort zone and try something new. You might discover a new favourite.

Weather wise: something light and romantic for summer days and cold, dark thrillers for stormy, wintry nights.

2 Seek recommendations:

Ask friends and family.

Explore book blogs or other online forums for recommendations and discussions.

Look for best-of lists: ‘top 10 reads’ are always available online and in print. Also peruse guides like 1001 Books You Must Read Before You Die, The Modern Library or Barry Forshaw’s pocket guides including Historical Noir, Brit Noir and American Noir.

3 Make it a fun process:

Keep a list of books you would like to read and refer to it when you are looking for your next book.

Write down book titles on slips of paper, put them in a jar and pick one out when you are ready to choose.

4 Read the first chapter:

Sample a few books to see if they grab your attention.

5 Dump a book:

If a book is not working for you, close it and move on.