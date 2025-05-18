This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A former police officer has written a book about his battled against adversity after a childhood marred by abuse, neglect and failures within the care system.

In From Trauma to Triumph: The Pocket Sergeant Journey, Paul Cooper, from Wynyard, lifts the lid on the dark realities behind his public success story.

The 40-year-old dad-of-one lost his beloved mother to cancer when he was only seven.

Aged just eight, Paul and his younger brother were put into care and eventually found his “real” family with a foster family who showered him with love, care and attention.

Paul and Linda Cooper following Paul's latest awards win at Tees Business Awards.

Recalling those early years growing up is raw for Paul although he is keen to tell his story to others who have survived trauma to offer some hope.

“Writing this book wasn’t easy,” says Paul, who spent his policing career with Cleveland Police and Lincolnshire Police.

“It meant revisiting some of the darkest chapters of my life. But through it all came resilience and, ultimately, the creation of Pocket Sergeant, a tool that’s now helping tens of thousands across frontline policing.

“This book is for anyone who has ever felt like giving up and for those who believe that adversity can fuel innovation and purpose.”

Paul Cooper.

Against the odds, Paul became a frontline police officer and later a successful businessman.

He developed his award-winning app, Pocket Sergeant, following a Eureka moment when he realised he could change frontline policing by saving officers’ valuable time and empower them with all the facts they would need at their fingertips – quite simply, a sergeant in their pocket, always on hand.

His incredible story is now told in the inspirational From Trauma to Triumph: The Pocket Sergeant Journey, which has already achieved number one in the Amazon book charts upon release.

“It does feel nerve-wracking to have my story out in the world,” says Paul, who lives with his wife, Linda, and their 13-year-old son, Chester.

Paul Cooper with a copy of his new book.

“I’ve laid myself bare and talked about times in my life that I have never fully disclosed to anyone, except those closest to me. But the time seemed right now to tell it.”

He added: “I have always been driven by helping other people, to making a difference in the world.”

Paul is the winner of many awards, including the Tech for Good Award at Tees Tech Awards last year for Pocket Sergeantand the Innovation award at this year’s Tees Business Awards for his latest app, Misper.

“My journey to becoming a police officer was nearly derailed before it even began and then I was given an ultimatum of staying in the force or working on Pocket Sergeantfull-time.

"Creating the app wasn’t just a technical achievement for me, but a personal one too. It means I can continue making a difference and helping police officers, even though I no longer work with them.

“It has also given me a new sense of purpose and direction.

“Writing this book has been cathartic. I want people to know that it doesn’t matter how dark your beginning is, there is always hope and there is always a way to rebuild your life.”

From Trauma to Triumph: The Pocket Sergeant Journeyby Paul Cooperis published by Whitehall Publishing and is available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon at https://amzn.eu/d/9atBue7.

It is and also available on Kindle Unlimited and at Waterstones.