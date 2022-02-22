The annual celebration of stories and the joy of reading is taking place on Thursday, March 3 – and this year’s event marks 25 years of the initiative.

World Book Day wants to give every young person the chance to have a book of their own with £1 tokens and £1 books, thanks to a collaboration with booksellers, publishers and schools.

The event aims to spread a love of reading amongst children of all ages.

Where’s Wally? is a great go-to choice for an easy World Book Day costume. Picture: EMPRA/PlanBee.

So, is your little one still deciding which character to embody for World Book Day?

Or are you, as a parent or guardian, still looking for some quick and easy costume inspo for the special day at school?

There are some fantastic characters across children’s literature whose looks are easily replicated.

Educational resource experts PlanBee have rounded up some of your family’s options for a simple and effective costume to ensure a fun World Book Day.

From Roald Dahl classics to wonderful wizardry, here are 14 ideas. Find out more about this year’s World Book Day online here.

Beegu: Got a yellow t-shirt and some yellow leggings to hand? All you need is some yellow card for floppy ears and you’re good to go!

Bruce Bogtrotter – Matlida: Anyone for some chocolate cake? This time it’s alright to make a mess so don’t be scared to get some on your face and shirt!

The Cat in the Hat: All you need is an eyeliner pencil for a cat’s nose and whiskers, and some red and white card for a hat.

Charlie Bucket – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Craft your very own golden ticket and you’re ready for a visit to Willy Wonka’s factory.

Dennis – The Boy in the Dress: Yellow dress? Check! Football? Check!

Flying Fergus: Channel the magic of Sir Chris Hoy and get your cycling gear on.

Harry Potter: An easy favourite. You just need some glasses and a wand – but don’t forget the iconic lightning-shaped scar to complete the look.

Matilda: Fitting for World Book Day! Load up your child with their favourite books, tied with string, and a red ribbon for their hair.

Mr Bump or Little Miss Whoops – Mr. Men & LIttle Miss: Bandages, plasters or toilet roll will all work well in creating this costume.

The Paper Dolls: A chance to get crafty and have a fun afternoon making some paper dolls with your children.

The Pevensie Children – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Pick Edmund, Lucy, Peter or Susan and write out an evacuee ID card.

Saucepan Man – The Magic Faraway Tree: You only have to go as far as the kitchen to get the kid needed for this Enid Blyton classic costume.

Sophie – The BFG: A great excuse to stay in your pyjamas, then all you need is an empty jar to carry your dreams.

Wally – Where’s Wally: Become invisible in your own striped top, bobble hat and glasses.

