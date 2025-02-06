British productions take centre stage at Vue Hartlepool this February

Theatre fans rejoice as a number of stage productions are coming to Vue Hartlepool this February.

Arriving at Vue later this month on Thursday, February 20, is NT Live: The Importance of Being Earnest.

Working with Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, Webster reimagines Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated work.

Follow Jack who, assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, lets loose in town under a false identity.

A scene from The Importance of Being Earnest.

Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade.

Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Also, from the Royal Ballet and Opera, Swan Lake will be gliding onto screens from Thursday, February 27, in which Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting, only for one of the birds to turn into a beautiful woman, Odette.

Immediately enraptured by the beauty, Von Rothbart, arbiter of Odette's curse, tricks the prince into declaring his love for the identical Odile and thus breaking his vow to Odette.

Doomed to remain a swan forever, Odette has but one way to break the sorcerer's spell.

Darren Williams, General Manager at Vue Hartlepool, said: “We’re thrilled to be sharing some fantastic and varied theatrical performances this February, showcasing the very best of British talent.

"For theatre lovers hoping to chase away the winter chill this February, Vue is the place to be.”

To find out more visit www.myvue.com/big-screen-events.