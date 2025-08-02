Care home invites community to summer fete

BHC

Leeming Bar Grange in Leeming Bar will be opening their doors to the local community for their ‘Under the Sea’ themed summer fete on Saturday 9th August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place between 12.30pm-3.30pm guests will be able to take a deep dive into an underwater wonderland of fun, with craft and gift stalls, tombola, games, delicious themed refreshments and ice cream van, along with live music entertainment from The Cherry Tones!

Katherine Billett, General Manager at Leeming Bar Grange says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our summer fete! Our fete is a great chance to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- I hope to see you all there!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.