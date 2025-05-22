Careers fair returns for Summer 2025

Hundreds of people are set to descend upon Sunderland in June as the region’s largest tech and digital careers fair returns to the North East of England.

Tech Talent Live 2025 will take place at Sunderland City Hall on Wednesday 18 June, providing attendees with career and training opportunities and pathways for the future.

Bringing together tech and digital businesses and departments from across the region, the large-scale free event aims to offer inclusive opportunities for everyone, from experienced professionals to those just beginning their journey into tech.

The event is taking place as part of TechNExt, the region’s annual tech festival, which from 16 – 20 June will see dozens of events take place across the North East to champion and grow the sector.

Last year’s Tech Talent Live careers fair.

Dr David Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamo North East C.I.C., which is delivering TechNExt alongside Sunderland Software City, said: “Tech Talent Live will provide opportunities for all, not just those who are considered digitally savvy or already working in the sector.

“Dozens of businesses have signed up to host stalls, with hundreds of roles from entry-level positions all the way to senior and management roles on offer, and we will also have training and further and higher education providers on hand to support those wishing to explore career progression opportunities.

“It should be a fantastic event, with opportunities for people of all ages and from all backgrounds, so we’d encourage anyone working or with an interest in digital or tech careers to register and get involved.”

The UK Government has reported that the digital skills gap is estimated to cost the UK economy £63bn per year and the gap is only expected to widen over coming years.

Tech Talent Live aims to help address this by ensuring the region’s digital and tech businesses and departments have the skilled talent required to continue growing and investing in the region.

Dr Dunn added: “We are fortunate to have a burgeoning tech sector here in the North East, however if our businesses are to realise their potential, then we must ensure we’re doing everything we can to get more people into the workforce.

“This is why events like Tech Talent Live, which bring together businesses, academics and residents, are so important. By breaking down the barriers to entry and giving people the confidence to progress, we can ensure those growing companies have the talent required to continue investing in the region now and into the future.”

Tech Talent Live 2025 is being sponsored by the technology arm of Reed, the UK’s largest privately owned recruitment agency.

Cheryl Burns, Head of Practice at Reed Technology in the North East, said: “We're super excited to support Tech Talent Live 2025 and Dynamo’s ongoing work in opening up great opportunities in the North East tech scene. This event isn't just about landing a job; it's about creating a space where people at any career stage can connect, grow, and find the support they need to move forward.

“We'd love for employers to join in, show off what they have to offer, and collaborate with attendees to build a stronger tech community. And to everyone attending, dive in and explore the many paths into and through a tech career. Let's work together to make the North East a hub of innovation and opportunity.”

For more information on Tech Talent Live or to get involved, visit: www.technext.co.uk/tech-talent-live