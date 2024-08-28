Celebrate National Cinema Day on August 31 with £4 tickets at Vue Hartlepool

By Shaun Keeney
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 12:02 BST
Film fans can get their big screen fix at Vue for just £4 this Saturday, August 31, as part of National Cinema Day

All films, all day are just £4 when purchased in person (with a 90p booking fee for tickets booked online) to mark the annual event designed to bring people together in celebration of the way films should be seen – on the big screen.

There’s an abundance of titles to enjoy on the day, including summer smash hits Alien: Romulus, It Ends with Us and Deadpool & Wolverine, with familiar faces for families to enjoy in Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4.

For those wanting to enjoy a classic, as part of Vue’s ongoing Back on the Big Screen collection National Cinema Day customers can revisit 1980s sci-fi with The Terminator and get lost in magical worlds with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Vue Hartlepool general manager Darren Williams. Picture by FRANK REID.Vue Hartlepool general manager Darren Williams. Picture by FRANK REID.
Vue Hartlepool general manager Darren Williams. Picture by FRANK REID.

To coincide with the celebration, film fans will also have a chance to try Coca Cola’s Freestyle beverage, The Fan Favourite, a delicious combo of cherry and vanilla - available for one week only at selected venues.

Darren Williams, general Manager of Vue Hartlepool, said: “Nothing compares to the experience of seeing a film the way it should be seen – on the big screen.

"That’s why we’re encouraging as many people as possible to head down to Vue Hartlepool this Saturday.”

