Children can reach for the stars at Raby Castle this weekend

Raby Castle, Park and Gardens is hosting a cosmic journey in its woodland adventure playground this weekend.

Taking children to new heights, The Plotters’ Forest has a little astronomers trail allowing explorers to discover the galaxy of planets and stars woven through its magical Christmas tree plantation.

With ground-level forest trails, high walkways and towers, outdoor musical instruments, a giant memory game, spinning signposts, treetop tunnels, talking tubes, a slide and Mischief Mirrors to explore, children can enjoy their outdoor adventure to their heart’s content.

There’s also a dedicated toddler area with mini turrets, climbing equipment, a slide and a chalkboard too.

For those looking to refuel after their astrological adventure, the Plotters’ Pantry will be serving delicious treats which can be enjoyed on its rooftop deck, or there’s The Vinery Cafe, a stylish eatery in the castle grounds overlooking the majestic medieval fortress, for those wanting to sit down and tuck into a hearty lunch.

Tickets to The Plotters’ Forest also include entry to the magnificent Deer Park, which is home to red and fallow deer, where visitors can stretch their legs and soak up the delights of nature, as well as access to the beautiful remodelled Walled Gardens. Families can enjoy a complimentary activity booklet throughout for an extra outdoor adventure.

Sophie Brown, sales and events manager at Raby Estates said: “This is the last weekend before many children return to school after the first school holiday of the year, so we wanted to make sure our young visitors have something really exciting to experience during their visit.

“We feel The Plotters’ Forest is the perfect place to reap the benefits of outdoor play - ‘close to nature’ certainly takes on a whole new meaning.”

The castle will be opening early from its annual deep clean on select dates, so visitors can step inside the medieval fortress for a special family-friendly experience.

Taking place on Saturday, March 1 to Monday, March 3 between 10am and 11am, families can go back in time to 1900 and experience life as part of a Victorian workforce at Raby Castle. From the scullery maid washing pots to the housemaid hauling coals for the fires, visitors will discover the daily duties and hidden stories of castle life.

Raby Castle, Park and Garden’s beautiful retail space in the Coach House will also be open throughout for those looking to spend some time perusing the shop’s carefully curated selection of homeware and gifts.

Whereas High Force Waterfall, which is a 30-minute drive from Raby Castle, Park and Gardens and is part of the main Raby Estate, is hosting a new springtime safari themed trail for the weekend, which can be enjoyed alongside its woodland walks, stunning setting and its adventure trail full of intricately carved and thoughtfully designed animal sculptures.

Tickets to The Plotters’ Forest, Deer Park and Gardens are from £15 for adults, £12 for children (ages 4-15) or £51 for a family ticket (two adults and three children).

Tickets to the Victorian Workforce experience are £12.50 for adults and £10.50 for children.

A small entrance fee of £7 for two adults or £11 for a family ticket (two adults and three children) is required to access High Force Waterfall. Tickets can also be purchased from the High Force Hotel on the day. For details, visit: www.raby.co.uk/events/high-force-waterfall/