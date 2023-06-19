News you can trust since 1877
Choir concert to welcome the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races

Cleveland Philharmonic Choir presents an informal evening of songs about the sea ahead of Hartlepool hosting the Tall Ships Races.
By Joan CarterContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST

The event takes place on Saturday, June 24, in St Hilda’s Church, on the Headland, at 7.30pm.

There is an excerpt from Vaughan Williams’s Sea Symphony, Eric Whitacre’s beautiful Seal Lullaby together with The Keel Row and other traditional songs.

The evening ends with classics from Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore.

The concert takes place at St Hilda's Church, on Hartlepool's Headland, this weekend.
The junior choir will add songs of their own and Music Director John Forsyth “will ensure a performance full of energy and more than a touch of humour”.

A choir spokesperson added: “The church is a beautiful building with comfortable seating and a good acoustic. It is fully accessible and there is plenty of parking in nearby quiet streets.”

Tickets are £12 for adults and £5 for children or students with the price including a glass of wine or juice.

Buy in advance from www.clevelandphilharmonicchoir.com/Concerts or pay by cash or card at the door.

