Dave Hemingway’s new band SUNBIRDS play Hartlepool
Sunbirds, the new band of The Beautiful South's Dave Hemingway, continue their rise with the release of their latest single 'Right Place Wrong Time’ this Spring 2024, produced by Nigel Stonier (Fairport Convention, Paul Young, Lindisfarne).
Tickets for Hartlepool - The Studio on Saturday 27th April 2024 are available from - www.sunbirds.co.uk