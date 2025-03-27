Ditch the bunny holes for crazy golf holes this Easter Holidays
Ditch the bunny holes for crazy golf holes atMulligans Newcastlethis Easter Holidays! No need to (egg) hunt for family fun as Mulligans is sure to ‘putt’ a smile on the whole family’s face.
Mulligans Newcastle centres around two crazy golf courses: one 18-hole space-themed course and one 9-hole course with an inventor’s lair theme. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong and brand-new arcade games.
Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.
Mulligans Newcastle is open each day of the Easter Holidays, including Bank Holidays, to ensure non-stop family fun.
What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at Mulligans Newcastle for 10 people.
To book a session, visit: www.mrmulligan.com/newcastle