Ditch the bunny holes for crazy golf holes this Easter Holidays

By Community Contributor
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 12:44 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 13:04 BST

No need to (egg) hunt for family fun as Mulligans Newcastle is sure to ‘putt’ a smile on the whole family’s face.

Mulligans Newcastle ​​centres around two crazy golf courses: one 18-hole space-themed course and one 9-hole course with an inventor's lair theme. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong and brand-new arcade games.

Mulligans Newcastle ​​centres around two crazy golf courses: one 18-hole space-themed course and one 9-hole course with an inventor’s lair theme. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong and brand-new arcade games.

Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

Mulligans NewcastleMulligans Newcastle
Mulligans Newcastle

Mulligans Newcastle is open each day of the Easter Holidays, including Bank Holidays, to ensure non-stop family fun.

What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at Mulligans Newcastle for 10 people.

To book a session, visit: www.mrmulligan.com/newcastle

