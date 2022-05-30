A first look at Love Island 2022 - what to expect from this year's season of the ITV dating show

The much-loved ITV 2 dating show is scheduled to return to our screens next week as it welcomes a bunch of new singletons to the villa.

This weekly column will bring you all the gossip surrounding the show, contestants and any drama that unfolds along the way.

You know summer is here when the adverts start appearing on TV about the show’s come back and from Monday, June 6, fans can get their nightly fix of the show as we embark on the eighth series of Love Island.

If you’re like me then the show will take over your life and you find yourself counting down the hours to the show each evening wondering who is going to couple up with who and who is at risk of being dumped from the island.

If you’re lucky enough to have a friend that enjoys the show as much as me and my friend Kellie, you’ll message each other the whole episode of the show giving commentary on what you think of people’s action or situations.

This year the show has seen a couple of changes which includes an brand new villa for contestants to soak up the sun and get to now each other.

Contestants will also be wearing pre-loved clothing this series, which is a great way to see sustainability and encourage the younger generation that not every outfit you buy has to be brand new or cost a fortune.

Some of the line-up has already been announced for the show with a paramedic from Swansea and a microbiologist from Dublin already confirmed to be stepping foot in the Mallorca villa in a bid to find love and take home the £50,000 prize money.

The show returns for a bumper episode on Monday at 9pm for a 90-minute episode and every night at 9pm for 60-minute episode except for Saturday’s which will be a re-cap show.