Family favourite Pixar classics back on the big screen with Vue cinemas across the country this September
All-time animated greats such as Finding Nemo and The Incredibles are heading back to the big screen as Vue announce that they will be showcasing a line-up of Pixar classics this September.
The selection of family favourites from one of cinema’s most adored animation studios will be shown each weekend across the month.
Starting on September 2 with the aquatic adventures of the award-winning Finding Nemo, film fans of all ages can also enjoy the likes of Up, Monsters Inc and the emotional epic Inside Out.
The Pixar season rounds up on September 30 with Brad Bird’s superhero family sensation The Incredibles.
Toby Bradon, General Manager of Vue Entertainment UK and Ireland said: “Pixar is one of the most celebrated and adored animation studios, which has seen some of the most entertaining cinematic events hit the big screen for nearly 30 years.“We’re thrilled to be able to invite families to enjoy some of these all-time classics right at home on the big screen at Vue.”
Most Popular
-
1
Nine photos of your loved ones on their first day at school in Hartlepool in 2008 - your chance to re-live a special day
-
2
Nine pictures of Hartlepool streets from decades past - see how much they have changed
-
3
9 photos from the fire which raged through Hartlepool's shops and houses as hundreds watched
-
4
8 photos of Hartlepool schools which were knocked down 40 years ago - did you go to any of them?
-
5
Tuck in to these seven novel Hartlepool memories as we get ready for Roald Dahl Story Day
Across September, Vue will be showing the following Pixar films on the below dates, with a Sunday matinee screening the following day also available:
September 2: Finding Nemo
September 9: UP
September 16: Monsters Inc
September 23: Inside Out
September 30: The Incredibles
Tickets are available now at www.myvue.com