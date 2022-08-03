Handiwork of Hartlepool car restorer stars in new series of Bangers and Cash on Yesterday

John can be seen in the latest episode of Bangers and Cash: Restoring Classics which airs on Yesterday on Thursday, August 4, at 8pm.

TV cameras revisited his garage JB Arkley and Son on Graythorp Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Hartlepool to see his completed restoration of a 1938 MG SA car which he bought at auction in a previous episode of Bangers and Cash.

The vehicle’s former owners from Hull, who were forced to sell it, were reunited with the car.

John Arkley (second left) with the 1938 MG and members of its previous owner's family during filming for Bangers and Cash: Restoring Classics.

John, whose family has a history of restoring vehicles, said: “It was in boxes when I bought it and the work took me about eight months.

"I think Bangers and Cash is the most popular programme on the Yesterday channel.”

John has put the MG into his collection of vintage vehicles which he displays at shows.