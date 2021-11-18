I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here: How have contestants with links to the region previously fared?

I'm a Celeb is one of the most successful UK TV shows of the 21st century (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images).

Some high profile celebrities have made the trip to the Australian jungle over the years, and a handful had links to the North East, and Wearside in particular, so how did some local faces and honorary Mackems get on in the jungle?

Jordan North, 2020

The Coronavirus pandemic meant the show was relocated to North Wales in 2020, as it wil be again this year, and Radio One presenter Jordan North faced some of the worst tasks on the west of the border. Although the familiar voice was born in York, he moved to Sunderland for university, graduating from a media production course back in 2011.

He regularly returns to Wearside, most recently to officially open the new radio studios at the University of Sunderland’s St Peter’s Campus.

North was never placed in the bottom two or three throughout his time on the series, and won over the public which got him to the final of the show, where he finished runner up behind Giovanna Fletcher.

Wayne Bridge, 2016

The former footballer’s surname may sound familiar to current fans of the ITV show thanks to his wife, Frankie Bridge, who is entering the 2021 edition of the competition.

She will be hoping to perform better than her husband who reached the final five of I’m A Celeb in 2016 before being voted out just two days before the final.

Bridge spent a short period of time on loan at the Stadium of Light in the 2011-12 Premier League season. He retired in 2014 and went into the jungle two years later, where he was beaten by…

Scarlett Moffatt, 2016

Despite making an appearance on a 2013 MTV show, Scarlett Moffatt became a household name on Gogglebox where her thoughts from Bishop Auckland entertained the nation.

She beat Bridge, Larry Lamb, Joel Dommett and more to the top spot of the competition in 2016.

Vicky Patterson, 2015

It was a North East one-two in the jungle with Moffat continuing the region’s dominance which was set through Patterson’s efforts in 2015.