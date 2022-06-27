Is it all over for Tasha and Andrew? It's never a dull moment in the Love Island villa

Since Charlie has arrived, Tasha’s head has been turned and is now questioning her relationship with Andrew. It’s clear to see there’s something she likes about Charlie that she doesn’t see in Andrew and even admitted she’d go on another date with Charlie given the chance.

I feel for Andrew because he’s done nothing wrong but feels like he’s being messed about as Tasha can’t seem to decide what she wants. Her energy towards him has changed since she met Charlie and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the boys.

On Friday’s episode the islanders gathered around the fire pit as the boys were asked to choose which girl they’d like to couple up with. The previous night saw a bit of a explosion between Jay and Ekin-Su as he admitted he wanted to get to know Paige.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew and Tasha chat.

As expected Jay chose Paige during the re-coupling leaving Jacques devastated as his girl was stolen making him realise his true feelings for Paige. In last night’s episode he admitted he struggled with his emotions and that it does hurt him seeing Jay and Paige together but she assured him she is set on him and he has nothing to worry about.

The pair cuddled on the stairs and I’m rooting for this couple even more now. Another couple I’m rooting for is Dami and Indiyah. The pair went on their first date together last night and it’s plain to see these two people are made for each other and there’s a true connection there. I’m hoping nothing breaks them apart but in Love Island you never know what’s going to happen. Heads could be turned especially when it comes to Casa Amor.

Judging by tonight’s preview it looks like we are in for some drama as it showed Gemma getting a bit fiery during a conversation with Ekin-Su and Dami as she tells them to keep their nose out of other people’s business and shut up.