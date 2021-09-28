Licence to Phil - Hartlepool James Bond fan to attend No Time To Die worldwide premiere

No Time to Die will have its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday, September 28, before its UK release on Thursday.

Phil Whitfield, who has a large collection of Bond memorabilia, has got tickets to attend the screening and hopes to rub shoulders with the stars on the red carpet including Bond himself Daniel Craig.

He said: “A number of tickets were put out on general sale and I just happened to be lucky to get one.

Phil Whitfield in character as James Bond.

“I’m very excited. You get access to the red carpet.

"I went to the GoldenEye premiere back in 1995 but haven’t been to one since.

"When I came out of the film I ended up right next to Pierce Brosnan, so hopefully something similar might happen with this one.”

No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 after 15 years in the role.

Phil at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach which was used in the film Goldfinger.

The movie’s release has been delayed several times due to Covid although Phil, 46, of Foggy Furze, is sure it will be worth the wait.

He said: “For the first time in a long time I’m not worried. I’ve loved the Daniel Craig films anyway and I’m positive it’s going to be a good film.

"It looks great. There’s a good team behind it including the director.”

Phil has been a huge James Bond fan since he was a child with For Your Eyes Only being the first one he saw in the cinema in 1981.

Phil by the Aston Martin DB5 that was used in the final scene of Spectre.

He has built up a large collection of books, posters, toys and even some props from the films.

They include an oil drum from 1999’s The World Is Not Enough and a key ring finder gadget from The Living Daylights that in the movie emitted tear gas.

"I don’t remember a time when I didn’t like James Bond,” he said.

As well as collecting memorabilia, he also runs a Facebook fan page called Licence to Phil: Whitfield On Bond and is about to publish a new subscription based print magazine On Bond.

Phil is also writing a Bond-themed quiz book due out next year.

