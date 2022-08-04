Love Island to return this Sunday for reunion episode

Despite our winners being crowned on Monday night, the series is not over yet as all 2022 islanders will gather for the reunion episode this Sunday.

During the final episode Ekin-Su and Davide were revealed as winners of this year’s series and took home the £50,000 prize money.

As the couple in the final four they beat the remaining three couples – Gemma and Luca, Dami and Indiyah and Andrew and Tasha to take home the crown.

While we’ve missed seeing the islanders on our screens every night the reunion episode will be chance to catch our favourite contestants from the series one last time.

The reunion episode will feature bombshells from the series, including the infamous Casa Amor 2022 cast, as host Laura Whitmore quizzes them about their time on the show.

Voiceover man Iain Stirling will also be on the show to share some of his favourite moments from the series.

It is hoped the reunion episode will provide some final drama to see the series draw to a close as the contestants get a grilling and share their thoughts on events in the villa.

Following the reunion episode fans won’t have to wait long for their next Love Island fix as a winter series of the show has been confirmed for January 2023 taking place in South Africa.