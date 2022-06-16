Love Island warms up for a summer sizzler as new boys Remi and Jay set tongues wagging

If you are a die hard Love Island fan, you’ll know things can move fast in the villa. As the weeks go by, we will learn no one is safe – and surprise dumpings can happen at any minute.

This week alone we have already seen one contestant dumped and two more newbies entering the villa to stir up some competition among the boys.

On Monday night we said goodbye to Afia, who’d only been in the villa a short time after Jacques was asked to choose between her and Paige.

New boys Remi and Jay have already made a mark on the island

As the new boy decided to couple up with Paige, it meant Afia was sent packing.

Just like I said, the villa is full of surprises and the islanders were in for a shock as another two new boys entered the villa, much to the other boys dismay.

Whenever new islanders enter the villa it puts everyone on edge as to whether it’s going to jeopardise their couple.

And I think the two new arrivals, Remi and Jay, could make some heads turn.

Last night, Remi and Jay had to choose three girls each to go on dates, with leaving a few of the boys feeling jealous as their girls were picked and they were forced to watch from the terrace as their girls got to know the new guys.

From last night’s episode and tonight’s preview, it is becoming obvious that Ekin-Su has her sights set on Jay, already admitting she doesn’t feel she is getting enough attention in her current couple from Davide.

Her actions haven’t gone unnoticed by the rest of the boys, particularly Davide, who is watching her get close with Jay. Davide isn’t looking happy with the situation and said he doesn’t like girls that play games, as he feels Ekin-Su is leading him on.

From tonight’s preview drama could be brewing as a teaser shows Ekin-Su and Jay leaning in for kiss, but will the other islanders find out?