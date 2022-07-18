Revelations at movie night sends ructions through the Love Island villa

It’s fair to say movie night has been the highlight of the show so far, it was intense, dramatic and gob smacking – all the things Love Island viewers long for.

Despite the producers making us wait 48 hours to watch all the clips from movie night, last night’s episode certainly didn’t disappoint. Even though us viewers know what’s been happening other islanders don’t know the full ins and outs and I was on the edge of my seat watching their reactions.

Clips from Casa Amor and from the main villa were shown which caused some drama amongst couples about what was said and done in their absence.

The Islanders have movie night

The movie night has took place over many of the series and it is always guaranteed to cause bickering amongst the islanders as true colours are shown and lies are exposed.

After the clips ended various arguments took place across the villa. Davide still has trust issues with Ekin-Su, Dami got into an argument with Summer and Indiyah about the three-way kiss and Luca believes Gemma is being too flirty with Billy.

The boys showed their maturity simply doesn’t measure up to the girls after they were seen laughing at their actions which caused upset to the girls.

Whilst the episode mainly focused on all the commotion across the villa, there was a brief moment that was drama-free, Adam and Paige’s first kiss.

From his arrival last week Adam has shown interest in Paige and after Jacques leaving, he has been able to explore that connection further and it seems they have grown closer in the last few days as the couple shared a kiss last night.

It seems the chaos from last night will carry on in tonight’s episode as a preview clip shows Ekin-Su and Summer shed tears following the aftermath of events. Will the girls be okay?