FundAFest brings family fun to Seaton Carew's Hornby Park this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seaton Carew is set to host an exciting new event this summer as FundAFest brings its popular family festival to Hornby Park for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for organising colourful and vibrant family events across the North-East, FundAFest will be transforming the sports hub at Elizabeth Way into a venue of entertainment and activities.

The Hornby Park Family Fest, presented by FundAFest, promises a weekend packed with attractions for all ages. It is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 28 and 29, with festivities running from noon until 7pm each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can look forward to a diverse lineup of live music, captivating street art displays, delicious street food vendors, engaging street performers and hands-on circus workshops.

FundAFest will be leading the Hornby Park Family Fest this summer.

There will also be a variety of inflatables that have become a trademark of previous Hornby Park fun days, although an extra charge applies for these.

FundAFest has a proven track record of success, having organised or supported events across the North, from Lindisfarne to the Wintertide festival in Hartlepool, which marks their only previous venture in the town.

Rob Cairns, founder of FundAFest, said: “FundAFest is here to help community organisations provide great events to help raise money and awareness of great groups and places such as Seaton Carew Community & Sports Club at Hornby Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to add to Hornby Park’s list of already fantastic events calendar and hope to strengthen the club’s presence in the community.”

A FundAFest bus similar to this will be at Hornby Park.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the event will feature a bus bar serving a range of drinks, including alcoholic ice pops, and a stage built on an open-top bus, showcasing solo artists and DJs throughout the two-day celebration.

Tickets for the event are now available, with day tickets priced at £7.50 for adults, £3.50 for children and a family ticket option for £15. For those keen to enjoy the full weekend of fun, weekend tickets are offered at £10 for adults, £5 for children and a family ticket is £20.

Any profits made from the event will go into the running costs and development of Hornby Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monica Vaughan, Seaton Carew CSC’s trustee, said: "We are incredibly excited to be hosting FundAFest at Hornby Park this summer.

“It's a fantastic opportunity to bring a new and vibrant event to Seaton Carew, offering a weekend of entertainment for the whole family.

“While we're thrilled to welcome FundAFest, I'd also like to reassure everyone that Hornby Park will continue to host a series of events, including our annual fun day on Saturday, August 23, throughout the summer, which remain free of charge for visitors.”

FundAFest is a Community Interest Company (CIC) specialising in organising and supporting events for charities and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This social enterprise combines the skills and experience of FundAFest with the local knowledge of groups who may not have the resources or expertise to run large-scale events, enabling them to engage their members and supporters while raising crucial funds.

Rob added: “The Hornby Park Family Fest is poised to be a highlight of the summer calendar in Seaton Carew, offering a blend of entertainment, community spirit and family fun.”

*Tickets for the event are now available, with day tickets priced at £7.50 for adults, £3.50 for children and a family ticket option for £15 (two adults and up to three children). For those eager to enjoy the full weekend of fun, weekend tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children and a family ticket is £20 (two adults and up to three children). Check out Hornby Park's social media for booking details.