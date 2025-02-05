Get a free cinema ticket in Teesside this week - but there's a catch

Showcase Cinema de Lux Teeside is offering a free ticket to anyone with a Cineworld Unlimited membership this week

The offer, running from today until Sunday, February 9, comes on the back of news that Cineworld in Middlesbrough has closed its doors.

To claim the offer, all cinemagoers need to do is show their Cineworld Unlimited membership card at the box office and they will receive one free ticket to a film of their choice.

Crispin Lilly, UK Managing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Following the recent closure of the Cineworld cinema in Middlesbrough, we wanted to remind all film buffs of everything that our amazing Showcase Cinema de Lux has to offer! Having been serving the local community since we opened in 1993, our luxury cinema has recliner seats as standard in each of its 14 screens, showing a wide range of films and events, and ample free parking.

“We are inviting Cineworld Unlimited card holders to come and visit us for free this week and rediscover the best in multiplex cinema. With some fantastic films showing this week, from Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown to family flick Mufasa: The Lion King and latest smash horror Companion, there’s no excuse not to visit.”

For further information, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website.