Get a taste of cycling at Middlesbrough Velodrome fun day

A free family fun day to give people of all ages a taste of cycling is being held at the Middlesbrough Velodrome on Saturday, May 24.

To mark a change of management at the Velodrome, based at the Sports Village, NE Cycling CIC have organised different activities that will take place between 1-5pm.

As well as a range of local vendors, there will be children’s coaching sessions, group rides and various interactive activities such as cycling demos, challenges and opportunities to experience the velodrome track.

Action from Middlesbrough Sports Village.

Adam Brooks, CEO and head of coaching and facilities, said: “Saturday will be about demonstrating to everyone a bit of everything that is going on here at the Velodrome.

“We will be showing people what track cycling is, so people of all ages can get involved for the first time and have a bit of fun too – for free.

“There will be skills courses for the little ones, mountain bike and Cyclo-cross courses and Wattbike Challenges, alongside the event village where there will be food vendors, face painters … and whatever else!

“It will feel like a mini-cycle festival and we hope to grow this year on year by holding annually. We want this to be a hub for cycling where people come and get a flavour for everything to do with cycling.”

Adam Brooks of NE Cycling

It promises to be an action-packed Bank Holiday weekend at the Velodrome.

After Saturday’s family fun day, the best juniors from across the country will compete in the National Track Sprint Futures Series on Sunday.

*For further details about the Middlesbrough Velodrome, on Peacock Way, check out www.northeastcyclingacademy.com