Get it while it's hot: Crazy golf venue offers free ice cream

Mulligans is offering a free ice cream to every child this and next weekend

As the temperatures climb, Mulligans Newcastle is helping families beat the heat with air-conditioned fun and games, and a free ice cream for every child, included in an activity booking.

The free ice cream is available Friday 20th, Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd, Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th June.

Mulligans Newcastle ​​centres around two crazy golf courses: one 18-hole space-themed course and one 9-hole course with an inventor’s lair theme. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong and brand-new arcade games.

Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

Kids can enjoy the frozen treat, while doubling up on the fun with 2-for-1 tickets, Sundays to Fridays throughout June, when they pre-book using the code JUNE241.

The offer is valid with pre-bookings or walk in bookings. For the full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to www.mrmulligan.com or keep up with Mulligans Newcastle’s day-to-day updates by following mulligansnewcastle on Instagram or Mulligans Newcastle on Facebook.