Hartlepool band Marketplace return with new single dedicated to BBC Gardeners' World presenter Monty Don
Heartfelt, yet stylistically and playfully tongue-in-cheek, the track takes a comedic swipe at love songs by reimagining the tender ballad format, placing BBC Gardeners' World sweetheart Monty Don at its centre.
The release of the song coincides with live dates in Middlesbrough, Paris and Liverpool.
Following the band’s radiant debut EP, the new single Ode To Monty showcases more of their infectious and energetic indie-pop craftsmanship, channeling the lively spirit of their performances with a signature touch of comedic flair.
Produced by Chad Rodgers (Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Cape Cub), the single delivers a tight, warm blend that captures the raw essence of their live sound.
Layering rich basslines, crunchy guitar riffs, driving drums, and shimmering synths, the track creates a sophisticated yet dreamy soundscape, balancing musical maturity with a vibrant, youthful energy.
The bright, memorable lead vocals bring the song to life, weaving satirical lyrics with an undercurrent of heartfelt warmth for a uniquely compelling experience.
Speaking about the single, vocalist Evie explains: "We wanted to write a real earnest love song, which is something we’ve never really tackled before due to a habit of not really taking ourselves too seriously.
"More often than not, that comes across in lyrics too, tackling subjects with a more tongue in cheek approach. So Ross, our drummer, said: ‘Can you make it about celebrity gardener Monty Don from Gardeners’ World?’
So he became the object of my affections for the lyrics of the song.”
Drawing influences from a wide range of artists including Alvvays, Declan McKenna, Pulp and Talking Heads, the band made up of Evie Rhodes (vocals/guitar), Joel O’Beirne (vocals/bass), Jack Purcell (guitar), Matthew Short (synth/vocals) and Ross Dixon (drums) bring their own individual tastes to create the signature Marketplace sound.
With widespread backing already from tastemakers including Clash, NARC, BBC Radio 1 and heavy support from BBC Introducing, the band has received a number of editorial playlist placements on Apple Music.
Having opened for the likes of Alfie Templeman, Swim Deep, The Lottery Winners and Abbie Ozard, as well as selling out gigs in Manchester, Leeds and their hometown of Hartlepool, Marketplace are set to announce a headline UK tour scheduled for May 2025.