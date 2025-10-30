Hartlepool-born opera singer to sing at Forum Theatre, Billingham

Janet Cowley, a Hartlepool-born opera singer, is shortly to return ‘home’ to sing in a production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Forum theatre, Billingham.

Janet is portraying the Ghost of Christmas Past in a musical version of Dickens’ classic Christmas tale with book, lyrics and music written by Anne Dalton.

Janet took up singing, following in the footsteps of her mum, Hilda, a keen amateur singer. Janet attended Brinkburn Comprehensive School in Hartlepool where she sang in Gilbert and Sullivan productions directed by Duncan Graham who is well-known in Hartlepool as compere for the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir.

Janet sang in productions with the Hartlepool Gilbert and Sullivan Society before going on to train as a professional singer. She began her career with the BBC Northern Singers and BBC Singers but then specialised in operetta and music theatre. She has worked with many companies including Opera North and Opera della Luna and toured extensively with Carl Rosa Opera, performing in many of the Gilbert and Sullivan Operas. She also enjoyed an extensive run playing the ballet-mistress, Madame Giry, in the Manchester production of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’.

Janet is delighted to be working with composer, Anne Dalton, once again. She first worked with Anne when invited to create the roles of Mrs Fairfax, Mrs Reed and Lady Ingram in Anne’s new musical version of ‘Jane Eyre’ at the Forum Theatre in 2017. Janet then performed the role of Sally Wragg in Anne’s award-winning, signature musical, ‘Her Benny’ at the Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool in 2018.

Janet says: ‘It is lovely to be working with Anne again. My experience of performing in ‘Her Benny’, a Liverpool story, in one of the city’s iconic theatres, was a great privilege for me and I am delighted to be reunited with Anne to work on ‘A Christmas Carol.

Anne is a hidden treasure of the music theatre world. Her work should be more widely known. Her career was launched in the 1990’s when ‘Her Benny’ won the International Quest for New Musicals, initiated by Richard Stilgoe and judged by a distinguished panel which included Cameron Mackintosh and Julian Slade.’

Anne has been responsible for launching the careers of many music theatre performers, including Sam Attwater, Ray Quinn and Nicky Swift, all of whom began their careers as child performers in Anne’s signature works. She has kept a professional company on the road touring major theatre venues, unsupported by grants from established Arts bodies. This lady has a formidable talent, a prodigious work ethic and is a creative whirlwind.

Janet will be performing with a stellar cast in ‘A Christmas Carol’ – her colleagues include actor Steven Pinder who is playing Ebeneezer Scrooge and Michale Starke, playing Jacob Marley and Mr. Fezziwig. Both Steven and Michael are well-known as Max and Sinbad, roles they played in the long-running soap ‘Brookside’. Steven has recently performed in ‘Wicked’ in the West End and Michael in ‘Hairspray’ with Michael Ball.

The professional cast is joined by teams of talented young people who play various juvenile and urchin roles.

‘A Christmas Carol’ runs at the Forum Theatre, Billingham from 12th to 16th November (12th 13th and 14th at 7pm, 15th at 2pm and 7pm,16th at 2pm) Tickets at £22.50 and £18.50.