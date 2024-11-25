Hartlepool care home invites community to festive fitness and singing sessions
Part of the care home’s Magic Moments activities programme includes live weekly online sessions with danceSing, whose well-being experts lead residents in singing and movement classes.
For the first time, a series of special festive sessions are going to be made available for community groups, families and individuals to join online.
On December 6, December 13 and December 20 at 11am, Singing with Alan will get everyone’s vocal cords warmed up and ready to join in with some festive favourites.
Home manager Valerie Halas said: “These sessions are enjoyed year-round by our residents and really benefit their mental and physical well-being.
“They are so uplifting and really good fun, and we hope lots of people will tune in to the free festive-themed sessions.”
People can join in with the festive fun via a PC, laptop, iPhone or iPad by visiting magicmomentsportal.com/communitysessions .