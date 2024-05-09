Hartlepool college celebrates success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the achievements of its talented students, NDC College invites audiences to experience their talents in the showcase titled "Unstoppable" at Middlesbrough Theatre on June 8th at 2.30 pm. This captivating event promises to showcase the extraordinary talent nurtured at NDC College.

NDC College in Hartlepool Offers Exclusive 2-Year Btec L3 in Performing Arts Nationwide

Hartlepool, UK — May 9th, 2024

NDC College proudly launched its highly coveted 2-year Btec L3 in Performing Arts in 2020/21, extending a warm invitation to dancers and performers across the UK. With a commitment to excellence, NDC College boasts a remarkable 100% progression rate onto Higher Education, including degree and L6 diploma courses, with students securing coveted places at esteemed Performing Arts institutions such as Arts Ed, Laine Theatre Arts, Urdang Academy, and Italia Conti, often with full scholarships and bursaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musical Theatre

Founded by Principal Nadine Kennedy and Vice Principal Stuart Hayes, both esteemed figures with illustrious careers in performing and teaching, NDC College stands as a beacon of excellence in performing arts education. Drawing students from all corners of the UK, from Devon to Scotland, NDC College is thrilled to welcome over 30 new students for the upcoming September 2024 intake.

Central to NDC College's success is its highly skilled faculty of practitioners, encompassing vocals, acting, musical theatre, and all genres of dance. With a mission to nurture young talent to excel in the industry, NDC College provides a dynamic learning environment where students can unleash their potential and pursue their dreams.

Principal Nadine Kennedy Wood, a distinguished figure in the industry, brings over two decades of experience as the founder of the award-winning Nadine’s Dance Company. Renowned as one of the top teachers in the UK, Nadine's accolades include the prestigious Carl Alan Award Teacher’s Award and the title of Best School in Britain for multiple years. Under her guidance, students have achieved Regional, English, British, and World titles, with many securing full scholarships into top London Stage Schools and landing roles in West End shows and television productions.

Vice Principal Stuart Hayes brings a wealth of experience as a sought-after commercial dancer, having worked with renowned artists such as Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, and Kylie Minogue, among others. His expertise and industry connections offer students invaluable insights into the world of commercial choreography and performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commercial

To celebrate the achievements of its talented students, NDC College invites audiences to experience their talents in the showcase titled "Unstoppable" at Middlesbrough Theatre on June 8th at 2.30 pm. This captivating event promises to showcase the extraordinary talent nurtured at NDC College.

For ticket bookings and more information about the event, please visit Middlesbrough Theatre's official website.