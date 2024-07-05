Hartlepool Ladies Choir - summer singing support for Stranton stonework!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Next Saturday 13 July, Hartlepool Ladies Choir will be giving a summer concert at All Saints, Church, Stranton at 7:00 pm, in aid of the 900th Anniversary Tower appeal of Stranton Church. This Fundraising event will be open to all with entry being at a suggested donation of £10. Refreshments will be served at the interval.

Stranton Church is a local landmark, with national significance as a Grade II* listed building: Its Medieval Tower has suffered extensive erosion in recent years and it is looking for public support in this 900th anniversary restoration appeal.

Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir, formed in 2002 under the Direction of David Gibson actively supports charities and community organisations across the Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Stranton Church the Ladies Choir is looking forward to performing a selection of songs from their extensive repertoire of music from shows, movies, classical works, folk songs and chart toppers. The organisers hope as many as possible will be able to come!