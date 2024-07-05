Hartlepool Ladies Choir - summer singing support for Stranton stonework!
Stranton Church is a local landmark, with national significance as a Grade II* listed building: Its Medieval Tower has suffered extensive erosion in recent years and it is looking for public support in this 900th anniversary restoration appeal.
Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir, formed in 2002 under the Direction of David Gibson actively supports charities and community organisations across the Town.
At Stranton Church the Ladies Choir is looking forward to performing a selection of songs from their extensive repertoire of music from shows, movies, classical works, folk songs and chart toppers. The organisers hope as many as possible will be able to come!
Free Car parking with Step –free access is available in Camerons Brewery car park up the hill beside the Churchyard.
