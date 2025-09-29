Hartlepool musician to lead Teesside Choir

Cleveland Philharmonic Choir is pleased to welcome Hartlepool's Daniel Cook, Master of the Choristers and Organist of Durham Cathedral, as its new Music Director. He met the choir for his first rehearsal with them on September 2 (pictured).

Cleveland Philharmonic Choir draw members from across Teesside and perform major choral works with orchestral accompaniment locally and across the North-East.

Daniel will ensure the continued development. He says: “I have long been an admirer of this choir, under the direction of John Forsyth, and I am thrilled to have been appointed to succeed him. Having worked with similar choirs in the past, I am very much looking forward to diving back into some large-scale choral repertoire with such an experienced and dedicated group of singers, as well as getting the chance to perform in some of the excellent local venues which I know so well from my youth.

"CPC will be an excellent counterbalance to my work at Durham Cathedral, and I look forward to exploring ways to join up my various interests in the future.”

Daniel's first rehearsal

John says of the choice of his successor: “I am delighted with the appointment of Daniel Cook. Not only does Daniel have local connections, having come from Hartlepool, he is also one of the finest musicians in the North of England, with a richly deserved national reputation! His cathedral music background, coupled with his understanding of the choral repertoire and choral training, will propel Cleveland Philharmonic Choir into a new and exciting era of music making! I can’t wait to hear their first concert under Daniel’s baton.”

Daniel’s keenly anticipated first concert with the choir will be Mendelssohn’s dramatic oratorio Elijah to be performed at Stockton Baptist Church on Saturday, November 22 at 4pm, followed by a Christmas Concert with Fishburn Band in the same venue at 4pm on Saturday, December 6.

New members are very welcome –join us for an informal Come & Sing Day on January 26 to see Daniel in action - more information at www.clevelandphilharmonicchoir.com.