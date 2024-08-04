Hartlepool native set to headline Japanese superslam tour.

Japanese Pro Wrestling to hit the UK this September

Japanese wrestling superstars Naomichi Marufuji, KENOH, Kaito Kiyomiya, and former UFC fighter Ulka Sasaki are coming to the UK for a tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH, Japan's top wrestling company.

It marks the company's first time back in the UK after more than 10 years, and they'll be here for three days in September 2024.

Headlining the Tour will also be Hartlepool native and Wildman Saxon Huxley. Saxon is a former WWE NXT competitor and a former GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champion in Japan.

Hardman Kitamya and Champion Kiyomiya Vs Sublime Jack Morris & Hartlepools wildman Saxon

Supported by top UK company PROGRESS Wrestling, the tour kicks off in Edinburgh on Friday September 6, then heads to Manchester the next day, and finishes up at the famous Electric Ballroom in London on September 8.

Featuring Scottish fan favourite GRADO (appearing in Edinburgh exclusively) and former footballer and Dunfermline Native Jack Morris.

Former WWE NXT Star Saxon Huxley.

Irish heart throb LJ Cleary

Japanese hardman Masa Kitamiya

Manabu Soya

YO-HEY

Amakusa

HAYATA

and many more of your UK favourites.

Tickets link: http://www.progresswrestling.com/tickets