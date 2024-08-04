Hartlepool native set to headline Japanese superslam tour.
Japanese wrestling superstars Naomichi Marufuji, KENOH, Kaito Kiyomiya, and former UFC fighter Ulka Sasaki are coming to the UK for a tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH, Japan's top wrestling company.
It marks the company's first time back in the UK after more than 10 years, and they'll be here for three days in September 2024.
Headlining the Tour will also be Hartlepool native and Wildman Saxon Huxley. Saxon is a former WWE NXT competitor and a former GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champion in Japan.
Supported by top UK company PROGRESS Wrestling, the tour kicks off in Edinburgh on Friday September 6, then heads to Manchester the next day, and finishes up at the famous Electric Ballroom in London on September 8.
Featuring Scottish fan favourite GRADO (appearing in Edinburgh exclusively) and former footballer and Dunfermline Native Jack Morris.
Former WWE NXT Star Saxon Huxley.
Irish heart throb LJ Cleary
Japanese hardman Masa Kitamiya
Manabu Soya
YO-HEY
Amakusa
HAYATA
and many more of your UK favourites.
TICKET LINK
Follow us on X
Tickets link: http://www.progresswrestling.com/tickets
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.