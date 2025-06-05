Kynren shines a light on the power of volunteering

For Volunteers’ Week (2–8 June), a new survey of participants in Kynren – An Epic Tale of England has revealed the powerful impact volunteering can have on individuals’ lives. From improving mental and physical health to building confidence and even supporting career advancement, the results highlight just how life-enhancing the Kynren experience can be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the survey, 90 percent agreed or strongly agreed that volunteering had improved their mental health and wellbeing. Many also highlighted a greater sense of connection, with 81 percent saying they felt less isolated or lonely. Eighty percent said volunteering had contributed positively to their physical health, and 94 percent described feeling happier and more content as a result of taking part.

The personal benefits extend to learning and development too. Ninety-five percent of respondents said they had gained valuable new skills through their roles at Kynren, while 43 percent said it had encouraged them to explore further education or training. A further 17 percent credited their involvement with helping them to secure a new or better job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One volunteer commented: “I had lost my confidence, but since joining Kynren I feel like I can breathe again. I feel accepted for being me – it’s such a wonderful thing to be part of.”

Celebrating some of the awards won by the Volunteers at Kynren in 2025 at the annual picnic ahead of National Volunteer Week

Another added: “It’s not just the thrill of performing or the pride in helping the North East shine – it’s being part of something bigger. Kynren brings people together with a shared goal, and that creates something truly special.”

The loyalty among Kynren’s volunteer community is remarkable. While the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO)* has reported a decline in formal volunteering across the UK since 2020, Kynren’s remains strong. An impressive 95 percent of those who volunteered in 2024 have returned for the 2025 season, and more than 150 new volunteers have also signed up.

Kynren’s award-winning volunteer programme, one of the largest of its kind on a single site, involves over 1,000 local people known as “Archers” who contribute to every aspect of the show’s production. Volunteers work across 25 different teams, each performing an incredibly diverse range of roles – from helping behind the scenes or assisting in the props and costume departments, to joining the technical team or the visitor experience team who meet and greet audiences on performance nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On stage, volunteers take part as sword-fighters, dancers and animal handlers – including caring for a characterful gaggle of geese – while others support the cavalry team in stunt riding and carriage driving. There are also specialist teams such as safety divers who work in the man-made lake and the pyrotechnics team who help create the show’s breathtaking finale.

Some of the Archers (Kynren Volunteers) gathered together for picnic ahead of National Volunteer Week

Providing opportunities for volunteers of all ages – from just five years old up to 88 – to develop new and valuable skills is central to Kynren’s ethos. In the recent survey, 95 percent of volunteers agreed or strongly agreed that they had learned valuable new skills as part of their involvement.

One volunteer who joined alongside their grandson shared: “Since volunteering, my self-confidence and self-esteem have improved – and now all three of my grandchildren have gained friends, skills and belief in themselves. Kynren has been a positive influence on all our lives.”

These findings align with a recent review commissioned by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport**, which found that taking part in cultural activities such as performances or exhibitions can significantly improve health outcomes – including reducing depression, pain, frailty and reliance on medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Warnecke, CEO said: “Being involved in Kynren isn’t just about putting on a show – it’s about being welcomed into an extraordinary family. The benefits of volunteering are endless, from living a more active life to building friendships and learning new skills. But at Kynren, it also comes with a deep sense of pride in what we’re creating together for our community and our region.”

Tell us your news

Ahead of the show’s milestone tenth anniversary season, volunteers were recently treated to Kynren’s annual Archers Picnic on Sunday 1 June. The celebration featured music, a Viking selfie area, an arts and crafts competition and a raffle, and was open to all 2025 volunteers as a thank you for their extraordinary contribution.

To find out more about Kynren and book tickets for the 2025 season, visit www.kynren.com.

*House of Lords Library. “Voluntary and community sector contribution to society.” https://lordslibrary.parliament.uk/voluntary-and-community-sector-contribution-to-society/#ref-11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

**The review, commissioned by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport was a collaboration between Frontier Economics and the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Centre for Arts and Health, which is based at University College London: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/dec/17/consuming-arts-and-culture-is-good-for-health-and-wellbeing-research-finds