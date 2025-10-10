New dance-theatre production The Guest comes to Bishop Auckland

Hearth and The Auckland Project have partnered to bring a powerful new production by renowned choreographer and theatre-maker Anthony Lo-Giudice to Auckland Palace, Bishop Auckland, this autumn.

The Guest will be hosted at St Peter’s Chapel on Sunday 2 November at 7pm, and the performance combines dance, live music, puppetry and storytelling to ask searching questions about who we are, where we come from, and how we live together as a community.

The story begins when a stranger washes up on the shores of England, forcing a village in turmoil to confront its attitudes towards tolerance, survival, blame, nostalgia, and change.

The work has been developed through conversations with communities across England, who shared their own experiences and reflections on national identity. The result is a timely piece that gives voice to diverse perspectives and invites audiences to reflect on belonging and difference.

Written and choreographed by Anthony Lo-Giudice, the performance features a dynamic cast and original live music.

Anthony is an independent dance practitioner based in the North East of England. After training locally at Newcastle College, he went on to study in Prague, completed a diploma at the Royal Ballet School, and later established Lo-Giudice Dance, which has toured work across the UK and internationally. His career has spanned performance, choreography and teaching, including work with Ballet Lorent, Dance City, and Europe’s leading choreographers.

Hearth and The Auckland Project’s relationship with Anthony began in 2023, when he brought his acclaimed production ROMA into residency at the Spanish Gallery in Bishop Auckland ahead of its appearance at the Stockton International Riverside Festival. In 2024, Anthony and his team returned to Auckland Palace for an Arts Council England-funded research and development period for The Guest. During this residency they worked in the Old Library of Auckland Palace and engaged with the collections of the Faith Museum. Inspirations from this experience - including The Harrowing of Hell painting and the Gainford Stone - have directly shaped the new production. Volunteers from The Auckland Project have also supported the process by creating a life-sized fabric replica of the Gainford Stone, which features in the show.

Anthony said: “This work has grown from the voices of many different people who shared their experiences of identity, belonging and change. It’s been a privilege to listen to those stories and shape them into a performance that speaks to our shared humanity. Bringing The Guest to Bishop Auckland, in partnership with Hearth and The Auckland Project, feels particularly special – it’s a chance to open up those conversations with new audiences and within a place so deeply connected to history and community.”

Laura Roberts, Creative Producer at Hearth, said: “This production reflects the conversations we’ve been having with people across the country about identity and belonging. Anthony’s work invites audiences to think and feel deeply, but it’s also rooted in community and care, which makes it a perfect fit for Hearth’s programme in Bishop Auckland.”

As part of the partnership, Anthony and his team are also leading a free four-day dance theatre workshop for young people aged 12–18 - hosted by Hearth in partnership with The Auckland Project - from Monday 27 October to Thursday 30, from 10am – 4pm.

The workshops give young people a chance to explore themes from the show and to develop their own performance skills. Participants will take to the stage with a special curtain-raiser performance ahead of The Guest in Auckland Palace’s St Peter’s Chapel on Sunday 2 November. More information and sign-ups are available here: https://aucklandproject.org/event/se-gaest-the-guest-youth-workshop/

The production of The Guest is part of Hearth, a cultural initiative for Bishop Auckland delivered with The Auckland Project. Supported by external funding, the wider programme aims to create welcoming opportunities for people to connect, take part, and experience the role of culture in community life.

Running time: Approx. 70 minutes

Age guidance: 12+ (contains discussions connected to death)

Standard tickets are £15, but we also offer a £5 ‘Open Price’ option to help remove financial barriers. There’s no need to provide proof or explanation – just choose the option that works best for you. Everyone is equally welcome, and every ticket supports the work we do. Tickets can be booked at https://aucklandproject.org/event/se-gaest/