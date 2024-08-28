Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Touring brass band Oddfellows Brass is appearing at Blackhall Community Centre on Saturday, September 7.

The public concert, which starts at 2pm, has been organised by local friendship group Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows and is being held to celebrate Friendship Month.

The branch Secretary at Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows, David Smith, said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the band to Hartlepool. Oddfellows Brass always puts on a spectacular show.”

Based in Leicestershire, Oddfellows Brass is a 28-piece band and regularly competes at local and national level.

Oddfellows Brass in concert.

The show, which will last around two hours with an interval, will cover genres such as classical, opera, stage and film, as well as traditional brass band works and compositions.

The Oddfellows has sponsored and supported the band since its formation in 1981.

Rob Boulter, founder and former musical director of Oddfellows Brass, still plays in the band.

He describes the show as the “ideal introduction to a live brass band, and also right up the street of seasoned concert-goers”.

Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows members at a recent Indoor Kurling event.

He added: “We love bringing our music to all corners of the UK and seeing audiences singing and dancing along. I’m sure the Hartlepool crowd will be no different. We can’t wait.”

Friendship Month is the Oddfellows’ annual festival of friendship with an aim of bringing people together.

The campaign, now in its 15th year, is held in September and encourages those looking to meet new people locally to give a community or social group a try, such as Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows.

Tickets for the concert, which cost £10, are available by contacting David on [email protected] or (01642) 655685 or by ringing Margaret on (01429) 599323.

“Friendship Month is the perfect time to come and see what our group is all about, but if you can’t make it down, don’t worry, we’ve got plenty more brilliant events coming up for people to enjoy,” David added.

Other upcoming events being organised by the local friendship group include a charity horse race night at Hartlepool Rugby Club on Friday, September 20, and Food with Friends at the Marine Hotel on Tuesday, October 1.

Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows is one of 99 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

The society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support.

As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

More information about the Oddfellows and Friendship Month can be found at www.friendshipmonth.com.

Details about Oddfellows Brass can be found at www.oddfellowsbrass.co.uk.