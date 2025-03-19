Putting Music City in the spotlight: Adam Kennedy speaks with Wearside-based singer/songwriter Shannon Pearl

Adam Kennedy speaks with Wearside-based singer/songwriter Shannon Pearl regarding her forthcoming single, viral success and the artist’s upcoming date in Darlington.

The opening weeks of 2025 have been somewhat of a whirlwind for Sunderland-based singer/songwriter Shannon Pearl. The artist started the year with the release of her new EP, Fae Fälla, and a sold-out headline show in Newcastle.

With all eyes currently looking towards Sunderland since it achieved its Music City status, Shannon has demonstrated that her home city is a hotbed of talent. “I've been part of the music scene here for more than 10 years. But to see it go from a tiny little seaside town to grow on the world stage musically is nice.It's a step in the right direction because I think it's got a lot of potential, and it's not harnessed enough,” said Shannon.

“I'm really proud and happy to be a Mackem and to know that people are finally taking notice and putting Sunderland on the map for its music, as I've been part of that for so long.”

Shannon Pearl will release her new single "Wolves" on the 29th March.

Perhaps the catalyst for the artist’s success so far this year has been a viral video of Shannon singing on Instagram, which garnered over 1 million views in the first week of its appearance on social media.

Throngs of new followers joined the Wearside-based artist on her Instagram channel, resulting in Shannon's following increasing by over fifteen thousand new fans in just two weeks. Even last year’s Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park headliner SZA discovered Shannon’s viral video and commented on the reel.

Reflecting on the last 12 months, Shannon said: “2024 was like the beginning of me. And the beginning of my music journey, because I decided to take it seriously and push my own music into the places where it might be more appreciated in the right circles, such as the Neo Folk scene. And I really embraced my witchy-ness. And since I have done that, it's been going very well.”

Shannon's brand is defined as "Witch Pop", a sound which spans multiple genres encompassing elements of folk rock, neo-folk, pop and progressive rock. “I think much like modern witches and pagans and anyone who identifies as such today, there aren't any boundaries, especially not within the faith and not within this music either, because it's very much about blazing your own trail and just feeling authentic and being who you are and just letting the world accept that,” explains Shannon.

Shannon Pearl will perform at The Forum in Darlington on the 28th March as support to Blackheart Orchestra.

The genre-defying artist's forthcoming single, Wolves, pushes Shannon's sound into new territories. The song combines symphonic elements with a more rock-orientated sound.

“The seed for Wolves was planted in early 2024. I had written the drums, bass and guitar first for this song, and I wanted it to sound heavier on purpose, to contrast my light and airy vocal style,” recalls Shannon.

“As 2024 went on, the song developed along with my emotional state. I lost someone very close to me in the summer, and so this song evolved another meaning altogether. As well as being all about the death and rebirth of our spirit as humans through the lense of Neolithic burial rites, it's also about my own loss, grief and hopes for the afterlife and the future.

"I've included some Kulning [the traditional form of Scandinavian singing, which resulted in the artist's viral success online] in the middle of this song as well, which really contrasts with the crunchy guitar. I think people are going to love it!”

Shannon's recent viral streak on Instagram has been life-changing for the artist. "It's very hard to put into words because if you think about how many people a million people is, even 100,000 - it's got 100,000 likes, that's like stadiums and stadiums full of people.

That's mad,” said Shannon. “Imagine if I did that live to people. That's a life-changing amount of people. So, the numbers almost get to a certain point, and then they don't mean anything because I can't imagine what that looks like. But I'm really grateful to every single person who took the time to listen and comment. It really resonates on a deep level that the work I'm doing musically and building connections is working. So, thank you.”

Shannon Pearl will shortly embark on a run of UK dates with progressive rock heavyweights the Black Heart Orchestra, which will include a date at the Forum in Darlington. But how much is Shannon looking forward to hitting the road with the dynamic duo?

"Chrissy’s voice is angelic and it's very similar to mine. I can hear the similarities within, and I like their musical choices as well having listened to a lot of their songs, I can tell what she's going for,” explains Shannon. “I'm so excited to go on tour with them as I've heard such good things. And they've got a hardcore following as well. I love that if you're a person who can invoke that sort of emotion in a person, you must be good. So, I'm stoked to be touring with them.”

Shannon's viral following, refreshing sound and visual aesthetic have catalysed a very busy 2025. "My calendar has exploded in the first month of the year, and now I have my whole year planned out,” explains Shannon. “I'm doing that many things, but all really good things and amazing opportunities have made themselves available immediately this year, and I'm grateful for that. I just think while I'm on this little roll while the momentum's going, God knows where it'll take us, but I'll go with the flow.”

Wolves, the new single with Shannon Pearl, will be released on March 29. The artist will tour alongside the Blackheart Orchestra, which will include a date at the Forum in Darlington on March 28.

Shannon will also appear at high-profile festivals in the North East such as Northern Kin and Lindisfarne Festival throughout the summer. For further information and an up-to-date touring schedule, please visit linktr.ee/shannonpearl.