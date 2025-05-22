Raby Castle is raising its portcullis to grant children free entry this half term

Little ones can go free into Raby Castle in County Durham during the May half term holiday.

Children with a valid Plotters’ Forest, Park and Gardens ticket can step inside the medieval fortress for free during the school holidays from Saturday 24th May to Sunday 1st June.

A complimentary Family Explorer Guided Tour and Castle Quest Trail will also be available to take youngsters on an adventure through the historic walls.

Julie Biddlecombe-Brown, curator at Raby Castle said: “With so many fascinating stories and incredible people that have all played a part in Raby’s legacy, we want to share our history with the next generation and provide children who are visiting Raby Castle, whether it’s for the first time or even the tenth time, with an unforgettable experience at no extra cost. Soaking up the pivotal historic events, learning about key figures who called Raby Castle their home and exploring the grand rooms inside the medieval fortress all await families during the May half term.

“We hope offering free entry to the castle keeps this as accessible as possible and we can’t wait to see children become inspired by Raby’s story. It’s not just the castle that is offering added value during the May half term – there are lots of daily activities taking place throughout the castle grounds that are included in the admission price to provide our visitors with so much extra to enjoy during their time with us.”

Outside the Castle walls, families can discover a selection of activities with nature at their heart, all provided as complimentary experiences for an exciting day out. The Little Gardeners' Trail in The Plotters’ Forest woodland adventure playground will get youngsters off screens and looking skyward with horticultural clues hidden around the woodland.

Tractor and trailer rides will also be available throughout the long bank holiday weekend alongside the 31st May and 1st June weekend, taking the young and young-at-heart across the stunning Deer Park where they can spot the Red and Fallow Deer.

Inspiring the next generation, there will be a complimentary children’s seed planting station for that added extra to take home and watch it grow as spring turns to summer, whilst another trail hidden in the restored 300-year-old Walled Gardens will have families bird spotting and learning all about bees.

Local singer Charley Penman will also be performing live in the Walled Gardens' Amphitheatre with a special one-hour set at 1pm on both Saturday 24th May and Monday 26th May, providing visitors with a chance to sit back and marvel at the views of the Castle whilst enjoying Charley's stunning acoustic vocals.

Children with separate pre-purchased tickets can also join the Victorian workforce this May half term in an exciting behind-the-scenes experience. On selected dates, children and adults step back in time on a fascinating journey and discover what it took to keep Raby Castle running in a series of hour-long experiences, guided by the butler.

Whilst families are at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens, they can relax and enjoy delicious food and drink at The Vinery Cafe, whilst soaking up the panoramic views of Raby Castle or visit the new Garage Café, located just outside the Walled Gardens’ entrance, and choose from its ten flavours of ice-cream produced by Yorkshire-based Brymor Dairy.

Take a moment to visit the Coach House and peruse the curated selection of homeware and gifts displayed on reclaimed furniture from across the estate in Raby's beautiful retail space.

The theme of nature continues over at Raby Estates’ High Force Waterfall, just a 30-minute drive from Raby Castle. New for the May half term, the Butterfly Quest is a fun and interactive way to explore nature and enjoy the beauty of High Force, as families help Clover the caterpillar on her journey to become a butterfly and achieve her dream of flying.

Trail sheets can be collected at the Visitor Centre, helping youngsters tick off all eight of Clover’s friends that are waiting to be found on this new adventure.

To get the best ticket price, it is highly recommended to pre-book online. Tickets to The Plotters’ Forest, Deer Park and Gardens are £14 for adults, £11 for children (ages 4-15) or £50 for a family ticket (two adults and three children). Under fours go free. Children with a valid Plotters’ Forest, Deer Park and Gardens ticket will get free entry into Raby Castle during their visit.

Tickets to the Victorian Workforce experience are £12.50 for adults and £10.50 for children and will need to be purchased online in advance. Two dates are available, Thursday 29th and Saturday 31st May: www.raby.co.uk/events/victorian-workforce-activity/

Tickets to High Force Waterfall can also be purchased on site or online. Admission is £3.95 for adults, £2.45 for children (aged 4-15) and under fours are free.

For more information about Raby Castle, Park and Gardens and High Force Waterfall, please visit: www.raby.co.uk