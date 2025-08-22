Santa Express returns to Weardale Railway this Christmas

The magic of Christmas is returning to the Weardale Railway this winter as the much-loved Santa Express once again delights families from 21 November to 24 December.

Early bird tickets are on sale now with a 10% discount available until early September, giving families the perfect chance to secure their seats for one of the North East’s most popular festive traditions.

The Santa Express begins at Stanhope Station, where guests are welcomed with a hot chocolate and cookie amid twinkling lights, festive music and decorations. From there, playful elves lead passengers on a one-hour train ride through the winter landscapes of Weardale.

Onboard, a live performance unfolds, weaving together a Christmas story inspired by local folklore, with plenty of chances for families to sing along to festive pop favourites and traditional carols. On the return journey, Santa makes a magical appearance in each carriage, greeting every child with a special gift.

Claire Gibbons, General Manager at Weardale Railway, said: “The Santa Express is a real highlight of the year and has become a tradition for families across our community and beyond. It’s wonderful to see parents, grandparents and children all sharing the magic together. Every year we see more people arriving in Christmas jumpers or pyjamas, ready for those festive photographs and family memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Santa Express is part of the Weardale Railway’s programme of heritage events, operated by The Auckland Project, a regeneration charity transforming Bishop Auckland into a leading visitor destination. Since 2020, the volunteer-supported railway has revived its heritage services, with themed journeys, afternoon tea trains, gin and cheese trains, and the ever-popular Santa Express at the heart of its calendar.

Running on just 17 dates with limited capacity, tickets are expected to sell quickly. Prices start from £31.46 (Classic Carriage) and £35.96 (Premium Carriage) with early bird discount. Classic Carriages feature table seating for families and friends, while Premium Carriages offer extra space and more time with Santa.

For more information, frequently asked questions and to book your places, please visit the official Santa Express website at: https://santaexpress.co.uk/

For details on Weardale Railway’s full events calendar, visit: weardale-railway.org.uk/events