Team Solan announced as chosen charity for Levi’s North East stores

Cancer charity, Team Solan, has been selected as the official charity partner for all 12 Levi’s stores across the North East – from Leeds to Scotland – marking the beginning of an exciting partnership.

One major highlight of this collaboration is Levi’s ‘10 for 10’ summer charity initiative, which will see 10 Levi’s locations take on 10 high-energy bike rides, each aiming to raise a share of £10,000 in vital funds for Team Solan. These cycling events will take place outside each store on stationary bikes, creating an exciting and interactive way to engage customers and raise awareness about the charity’s crucial work.

The initiative is the brainchild of Sarah Montanarini (née Lax), supervisor at Levi’s Dalton Park store in County Durham, who was personally supported by Team Solan when her now-husband, Robert, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In her role as Community Champion for the North East, Sarah has spearheaded the campaign, drawing on her own experience to inspire a regional effort for good.

“Team Solan was there for me in a way no one else could be,” said Sarah. “Their support went beyond the practical. It was personal, heartfelt, and made such a difference to our lives during an incredibly difficult time. This is my way of giving something back.”

Jack Clark is just one of Levi’s staff members doing his bit for Team Solan

From May through September, the campaign will tour key Levi’s locations including Dalton Park, Castleford, Metrocentre, Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen. Collectively between all stores, Levi’s staff members hope to cycle 2,500km, cheered on by customers and centre visitors, with donations collected via QR codes and contactless payments on site.

Beyond the bike rides, Levi’s stores are rallying their local communities with a host of fundraising activities including clothing donations, and seasonal collections and events, where shoppers can gift presents to local cancer Warriors – the term Team Solan uses for those affected by cancer, including loved ones and carers.

Levi’s staff are also donating old uniforms to be sold in Team Solan’s charity shop in Spennymoor, while Levi’s own visual merchandisers are volunteering their time to revamp the shop floor with professionally styled displays, ensuring it looks as slick as any high street store.

Team members from all stores will be purchasing a Christmas gift to send to a Warrior, as part of the store group’s ongoing support for Team Solan.

Levi’s merchandising experts spruce up the local Team Solan charity shop

“The support from Levi’s has been nothing short of incredible,” said charity founder, Mark Solan. “This partnership goes far beyond donations, it’s about community, awareness, and showing those affected by cancer that they’re not alone. We’re honoured to have their backing.”

The full event schedule is as follows:

Dalton Park 17th/18th May

Castleford 31st May/1st June

Aberdeen 7th/8th June

Livingston 14th/15th June

Metro centre 28th/29th June

Leeds Trinity 5th/6th July

York Outlet 26th/27th July

Eldon Square 16th/17th August

Edinburgh 6th/7th September

York outlet 27th/28th September (finale event)

All are welcome to come along, cheer on the cyclists, and make a donation, no matter how big or small, to help Team Solan continue their work supporting Warriors across the North East and beyond.

To learn more about Team Solan or to support their mission, visit www.teamsolan.org.