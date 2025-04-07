Teesside cinema slashes family ticket price to celebrate Easter holidays

Showcase Cinema de Lux Teesside slashes family ticket price

Showcase Cinema de Lux Teesside has reduced its family ticket price and thrown in free popcorn this Easter.

The family ticket of four price will be reduced to just £25 at the Teesside cinema, and family ticket holders can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn absolutely free. The offer will be valid from Saturday 12th to Sunday 27th April.

With the latest family-friendly blockbusters offering a perfect way to spend quality time together, parents and children alike can look forward to enjoying films like A Minecraft Movie, starring comedy hero Jack Black or Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, with Rachel Zegler in the title role.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back our Easter offer for families. It’s a fantastic way to spend quality time together while watching the biggest blockbusters. Our special priced family ticket ensures that everyone can enjoy the magic of the cinema experience.

“We look forward to welcoming families through our doors this Easter to enjoy the latest movies on the big screen!”

For further information and to purchase a family ticket for, please head to the box office or the Showcase Cinemas website here: www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/showtimes/