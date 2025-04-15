The Easter Bunny has landed! Hop along to Highgrove at Wynyard Park for a free, egg-cellent Easter activity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doors are open at Barratt Homes’ Highgrove at Wynyard Park development in Stockton on Tees this Easter weekend, for families to embark on an egg-cellent scavenger hunt, with the chance of winning a chocolate Easter prize!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt Homes North East is helping families keep the kids entertained for free with its free Easter egg scavenger hunt, which is taking place at its Highgrove at Wynyard Park show homes in Stockton on Tees from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th April.

To be in with a chance of winning chocolatey Easter treats, youngsters need to spell out the secret sentence with the help of handy hidden clues hidden around the show homes, and present it to the friendly sales team, with a chocolate prize awaiting those who complete them all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simply pop down to Barratt’s Highgrove at Wynyard Park development from 10am - 5:30pm on Friday 18 - Sunday 20 April, which you can find at:

Barratt Homes' Highgrove at Wynyard Park development

Barratt Homes Highgrove at Wynyard Park, Attenborough Way, Wynyard, Stockton on Tees, Teesside, TS22 5JR

Steven Ball, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, said: “We are so excited to be welcoming families to our Easter egg hunts at our Highgrove at Wynyard Park show homes. With many families living across our developments, we understand the need to keep the kids busy without breaking the bank! That’s why we’re pleased we’ve been able to combine a fun and stimulating activity for children, whilst also offering parents and guardians the chance to view our Show Homes too - something for everyone!”

Barratt Homes Highgrove at Wynyard Park is a housing development ideally located within the desirable Wynyard area. Nestled within green open space, offering nature trails, woodland walks and picturesque views, it is the ideal development for first-time buyers as well as growing families looking for their forever home. And from summer 2025, new local amenities will be available at Roseberry Place, including a Co-op and a bistro.