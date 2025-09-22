The Gathering Sounds Stockton reveals set times for this Saturday's gathering

With just days to go, excitement is building fast for The Gathering Sounds 2025, the North East’s biggest celebration of new music. The full set times have officially landed, and the stage is set for over 50 red-hot acts across seven stages in Stockton-on-Tees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, September 27, the 2025 edition is officially the festival’s biggest and most ambitious yet, featuring performances from breakout stars.

Across ARC, The Georgian Theatre, KU, The Social Room, ARC 2, The Link, and The Green Room, fans will discover non-stop music from 1pm–11pm. From punk energy and dreamy indie to alt-pop, folk fusion, and soul-stretching songwriting, there’s something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival Director Jimmy Beck says: “With over 50 acts across 7 stages, this is our biggest ever lineup and we’re incredibly proud of the festival the team have put together. We have some of the hottest new acts in the country right now coming to Stockton at a super affordable price.

Brogeal are just one of the headliners heading to Teesside this weekend.

“We’re confident this is one of the best festivals around for fans of new music - the energy in Stockton on Saturday will be incredible.

“Keo, Brògeal, Somebody’s Child – they’re not just performers, they represent something vital happening right now in music. Stockton, this one’s for you.”

What’s New & what you get

This year there are more headliners, more discovery acts, more chance to catch your next favourite artist. And for what you get – the ticket price is still amazing value. These final release tickets are the last chance to lock them in at a lower cost before prices rise. Wristbands give access to all venues, from 1PM to 11PM. There are seven stages, walking distance across town: great music, new faces, big vibes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set times for this year's TGS

Spotlight Acts: Who to watch & why

Somebody’s Child hails from Dublin, led by singer songwriter Cian Godfrey, who first made waves playing piano as a child in Paris before developing into a voice many in the Irish indie scene now look to. Their self titled debut album (via Frenchkiss Records) digs into personal stories of identity, mental health, and longing, while their live shows have already sold out rooms in London and Dublin, with radio support and headline tours under their belt.

Keo are a London based four piece fronted by brothers Finn and Conor Keogh, joined by Jimmy Lanwern and Oli Spackman. Their sound is raw, emotional, rooted in an appreciation for 90s grunge, shoegaze and classic alternative. Despite only recently pulling back music from streaming platforms, they’ve built serious momentum - sold out shows in London, supporting big names at BST Hyde Park, and the buzz around their debut EP Siren is real.

Brògeal, from Falkirk, bring something fierce and refreshing: a folk punk indie pop fusion that marries Scottish & Irish traditional instrumentation (banjo, mandolin, accordion) with electric guitar punch and lyrical bite. They cut their teeth during COVID, writing songs in garages and back gardens, and they've since released EPs, toured across the UK and made a name as one of the best live bands around.

TGS brings its biggest lineup yet.

Hidden gems to watch out for

While many eyes will be on the headliners, TGS is the place to discover the future too — these acts are carving out their own lanes and deserve centre stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cortney Dixon is from South Shields and fuses raw, garage punk flair with shimmering indie pop. She writes, produces, and performs her own material: her recently released 6 track EP blends fuzzy garage riffs, high energy vocals and fizzy pop hooks. She’s already supported big names (Johnny Marr among them), played SXSW, and built a live show rooted in passion and DIY grit.

Precious Pepala is a Sheffield born singer songwriter whose sound weaves dark pop, soul and rock together. Growing up singing in church with her Zambian family roots, she now tackles weighty themes like mental health, religious trauma and identity in deeply personal songs. Her recent EP Dark Days and singles like “First Love” show a young artist with both emotional depth and huge vocals.

Swindled are an alt pop band from Sunderland, mixing catchy melodies with theatrical energy and lyrical honesty. Their recent EP What A Nightmare! pushes into darker emotional territory - exploring disillusionment, generational pressure, and love’s complexities - while their live shows bring big choruses and compelling interplay between members.

Festival info

Wristband exchange opens from 12pm at ARC Stockton Arts Centre

One wristband = access to all seven venues

Entry is first come, first served—get in early for your must-sees

Ages 14+, under 16s must be with an adult

Last chance for tickets!

Final release tickets available now — grab them here: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/v2pymksj/the-gathering-sounds-2025