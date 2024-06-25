The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool hosts a special Second World War weekend this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A special Second World War weekend on the 6th and 7th July 2024 is transporting the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool to the 1940s.

A special Second World War weekend on the 6th and 7th July 2024 is transporting the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool to the 1940s, with opportunities to engage in living history, learn about life on the home front and frontlines, and discover the wartime stories of historic ships.

Even the buildings of the recreated quay will be changed to reflect the period, with a recruitment centre opening in the printing shop. Era-appropriate vehicles will also be at the museum, both military and civilian. As visitors explore the quay they can enjoy live music appropriate to the era, and watch a live weapon demonstration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum is also offering a special opportunity to see RML 497, one of only four remaining Fairmile B motor launch boats in the UK. A staff member will be on-hand to help visitors learn more about her, and the plans for her future. HMS Trincomalee also remains open, and will have a special display detailing the ship’s recommissioning, describing her time as a storage vessel and her bombing by the Luftwaffe.

A drill taking place alongside HMS Trincomalee

Simon Walsh, Operations Manager at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, said “It’s brilliant to have the museum transformed like this, and offer something totally different to people who may have visited before. These kinds of events really bring the museum to life.”

Pop-up displays throughout the quay will teach visitors about everything from the weaponry and equipment used by troops of different nations, to the make do and mend attitude on the home front. Re-enactors will bring the site to life as American GI’s, Home Guard volunteers, the Women’s Land Army and even more. Special pop-up displays will also go in-depth about the vital work of the coastguard during the Second World War, and the significant minelaying operations undertaken by the Royal Navy. There will also be the chance to learn more about the role of Hartlepool particularly during the war.