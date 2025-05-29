“The next Derren Brown” comes to Billingham

Prepare to have your minds blown as Daniel Sinclair, one of the top hypnotists and mind-readers in the UK – and Harry Potter lookalike – brings his two unmissable shows to Forum Theatre Billingham on Sunday 22 June 2025.

With multiple five star reviews, Daniel Sinclair has been described as ‘the next Derren Brown’ (Phoenix Arts Club). ‘Blew me away!’ (Jimmy Carr).

Ever thought you’d witness an adult morph before your eyes into their 5-year-old self? An accountant forget how to count to 10? Or perhaps a volunteer convinced that a 5″2 balding gent in the front row is in fact Taylor Swift?

These are just a few examples of the phenomena you’ll be treated to. You’ll be left questioning your very sanity.

Experience the impossible

His hypnosis shows will (quite literally) keep you stuck to your seats, while his mind reading performances will leave you pondering whether Daniel could know exactly what’s lurking in your internet search history!

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/NIYeTZl47TM

Book now: https://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/show/daniel-sinclair-comedy-hypnotist-mind-reader-mentalist/

His shows are as follows:

Experience the impossible

Part 1: Comedy Hypnosis Show

A mesmerisingly hilarious hypnosis show where volunteers from the audience have their imaginations unlocked and realities altered… all through the power of hypnosis.

Buckle up tight. Prepare to be spellbound while laughing out loud. Choose to SEE the show or BE the show!

Part 2: The Mind Reader

A jaw-dropping mind-reading and mentalism show that will leave you on the edge of your seats.

Think of any word or name you like… Would you be impressed if Daniel could guess it? What about the code to unlock your phone? Want to bet he can’t guess that? Think again.

Expect Derren Brown-style mind games, comedy and all-round psychological wonder as Daniel reads volunteers' minds and makes astonishing predictions live on stage.

About Daniel Sinclair

Daniel Sinclair is one of the UK’s leading stage hypnotists, a renowned mind reader/mentalist and keynote speaker.

A master of combining suspense with comedy, music and truly jaw-dropping moments, Daniel’s shows take audiences on a rollercoaster ride of their minds, leaving them laughing out loud while questioning their own realities. He has been described as ‘the most impressive’ in his industry with his warm engaging style, family-friendly shows and ability to connect with all types of audiences.

With performances spanning the globe from the West End to large theatres, festivals, established holiday parks and viral podcasts, Daniel has a knack for leaving crowds gobsmacked wherever he goes.

In recent years, he has read the minds and hypnotised thousands of people. He has also entertained and educated many around the world with his seminar on the mind.

