Book of Mormon announced for Sunderland Empire - here's how to get bargain tickets

The show, which famously laughs in the face of political correctness, will return to Wearside from October 18-29, 2022, following its current sold-out run at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal.

And to celebrate Sunderland’s 30th anniversary as a city, The Book of Mormon is giving customers the chance to pay no more than £30 through a special early bird offer.

10,000 seats will be offered at £10, £20, £30, including the fan-favourite front row at only £10.

Book of Mormon is returning to Sunderland

Theatre-lovers who want to access to this early bird offer need to sign up at www.atgtickets.com/campaigns/sign-up/the-book-of-mormon-sunderland by midnight on July 12.

The Book of Mormon is the smash-hit musical written by South Park creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez that has been seen by 17 million people so far around the world.

It follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

The cast of The Book of Mormon on tour is led by Robert Colvin as Elder Price, Conner Peirson as Elder Cunningham, Aviva Tulley as Nabulungi, Jordan Lee Davies, Ewen Cummins, Johnathan Tweedie and Thomas Vernal.