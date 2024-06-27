Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Mail columnist and broadcaster Jeff Stelling will host an exclusive evening of football nostalgia, fun and entertainment on stage.

Sports fans are urged not to miss An Evening With Jeff Stelling at Billingham’s Forum Theatre in October.

During the evening he will share anecdotes and behind the scenes stories from a career that started as a reporter on the Hartlepool Mail and saw him rise to fame as the face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday.

He will be joined on stage by his Sky colleague Bianca Westwood.

Jeff, who still writes a monthly column for the Mail, has worked with legendary football stars including the likes of George Best, David Beckham and Roy Keane.

There will also be the chance to ask Jeff lots of questions in an audience Q&A during the event on Thursday, October 24, and to purchase some sporting memorabilia.