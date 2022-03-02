Darren Day and Jake Quickenden hit road in the musical Footloose - all dates and venues

Footloose hits the road for a tour of UK theatres

Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden plays lovable cowboy Willard. Jake first hit our screens in The X Factor in 2012 and again in 2014 where he went through to the live shows, followed by appearances on Chart Show TV, ITV’s Kellys Heroes, as a regular panelist on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Since winning the 2018 season of Dancing on Ice Jake has most recently been seen in hit TV show Hollyoaks.

He’s no stranger to the stage having performed in the title role of Peter Pan at Blackpool Opera House, toured with the Dreamboys and appeared in pantomime. He most recently starred in the 50th anniversary production of Hair the Musical.

Darren Day plays Reverend Moore following numerous West End and national tours in shows including Mame, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Grease and Summer Holiday.

Lucy Munden plays Ariel alongside Oonagh Cox as Rusty. Completing the cast are Anna Westlake (Lulu) Alex Fobbester (Bickle) Ben Barrow (Wes) Ben Mabberley (Jeter) Geri Allen (Ethal) Holly Ashton (Vi) Jess Barker (Wendi-Jo) Joshua Hawkins (Ren) Samantha Richards (Urleen) Tom Mussell (Chuck), with Daniel Miles and Lucy Ireland as off-stage swings.

Based on the 1980s movie, Footloose the Musical finds city boy Ren forced to move to a rural backwater in America. Things go from bad to worse when he finds out that in Bomont dancing and rock music are banned. Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.

Footloose The Musical is presented by Selladoor Productions and Runaway Entertainment with casting by Debbie O’Brien and directed by Racky Plews, with choreography from Matt Cole, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, lighting design from Chris Davey and sound design by Chris Whybrow.

2 for 1 tickets are available (March dates only) for Footloose the Musical as part of the UK Theatre/National Lottery’s Love your Local Theatre Campaign.

Tour dates:

Peterborough New: 14-19 March

Stoke Regent: 21-26 March

York Theatre Royal: 28 March-2 April

Cheltenham Everyman: 4-9 April

Blackpool Winter Gardens: 11-16 April

Birmingham Alexandra: 18-23 April

Doncaster Cast: 25-30 April

Southampton Mayflower: 2-7 May

Aylesbury Waterside: 9-14 May

Malvern Festival Theatre: 16-21 May

Llandudno Venue Cymru: 23-28 May

Cardiff New Theatre: 30 May-4 June

Sunderland Empire: 6-11 June

Woking New Victoria: 13-18 June

Bradford Alhambra Theatre: 20-25 June

Oxford New: 28 June-2 July

Wolverhampton Grand: 4-9 July

Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple: 11-16 July

Edinburgh Playhouse: 18-23 July

Aberdeen His Majesty's @@: 25-30 July

Wimbledon Theatre @@: 15-20 August