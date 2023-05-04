News you can trust since 1877
How Hartlepool amateur dramatics group will mark its milestone 70th anniversary

A Hartlepool amateur dramatics group has lots of exciting events planned to celebrate 70 years of treading the boards.

By Mark Payne
Published 4th May 2023, 23:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 23:20 BST

Hartlepool Stage Society, formerly Hartlepool Gilbert and Sullivan Society, is celebrating its platinum jubilee throughout 2023 including with a formal birthday celebration, a concert of past performances in November.

But the highlight will be a full-scale performance of the musical Little Shop of Horrors at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre this summer from June 14 to 17.

Following the success of last year’s Addams Family production, the society present the classic 1980’s camp-horror, which has become a cult favourite, featuring songs such as Suddenly Seymour, Somewhere That’s Green, Feed Me and Skid Row.

Hartlepool Stage Society performed The Addams Family last year.Hartlepool Stage Society performed The Addams Family last year.
The story tells of Seymour, a timid floral assistant who becomes an overnight sensation after the mysterious appearance of a strange and interesting plant.

Tickets are on sale now from the Town Hall box office or by contacting Sarah on 07882 576863.

